WATCH LIVE: Biden speaks at National Education Association assembly

Former Vice President and presumptive Democratic Presidential Candidate Joe Biden will speak at the National Education Association’s virtual representative assembly July 3.

Biden’s remarks are expected to begin at 3:15 p.m. ET. Watch them live in the video player above.

Biden will address NEA delegates and answer questions from educators and the organization’s president, Lily Eskelsen García.

The NEA, which is the largest labor union in the U.S., endorsed Biden for president in March.

García called him a “tireless advocate for public education” who understands the nation’s “moral responsibility to provide a great neighborhood public school for every student in every ZIP code.”