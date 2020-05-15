What we learned about Biden’s Senate offices in the 1990s

Lisa Desjardins:

Yes, Judy.

Some of these accounts corroborate what she's saying. Let's look at a couple of things. First, she said that the vice president reached up her skirt when she was bringing him a gym bag on this path that Dan described.

We know that the vice president or the former — the senator at the time did go to the gym. Many staffers told us that, and that Reade's job is one that would have run errands, for example.

Another thing that comes up that is Tara Reade says that she was asked to serve drinks at a fund-raiser because the then senator liked her legs, liked her looks. Staffers told us that, actually, that's contrary to their experience, that, at that time, people who worked there — and we spoke to about 20 of them — said junior staff and no staff really was asked to go to fund-raisers.

That was a campaign function only. And, moreover, two men who were junior staffers at that time with Reade recall — or around the time that Reid was there — recall that Biden had a policy that he asked men to do menial tasks, like bring him coffee or drive him, specifically because he didn't want women to be seen as serving him.

And one more thing, Judy. Reade claimed that she was admonished for how she dressed by a supervisor, and that that was part of the retaliation.

Judy, we can confirm from a staffer who was with Reade at the time and didn't want to be named that she remembers that conversation. She remembers Reade telling her about the admonishment about her dress. That is something that we have confirmed.

Now, there are different opinions. Reade believes there was no cause for that admonishment, that it was made up and it was retaliation, that her dress was normal and professional.

But three co-workers said, no, they felt that it was not professional. We raise that only because it speaks to this issue of retaliation and kind of what was going on in the office toward her.