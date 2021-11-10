WATCH LIVE: Biden to address high inflation, tout infrastructure plan in Baltimore visit

President Joe Biden is expected to speak Wednesday in Baltimore, Maryland about the $1 trillion infrastructure bill that passed last week in Congress and how it could help improve the nation’s supply-chain bottleneck and rising inflation rates.

President Biden is expected to speak at 4:10 p.m. ET. Watch his remarks in the player above.

Biden’s visit to Baltimore is the first stop in what probably will be a national tour to showcase his agenda.

At the Port of Baltimore, Biden plans to lay out the benefits of the $1 trillion infrastructure package. The president intends to emphasize how the spending can strengthen global supply chains to help lower prices, reduce shortages and add union jobs, according to a White House official.

Biden plans to hold up Baltimore’s port as a blueprint on how to reduce shipping bottlenecks that have held back the economic recovery from the coronavirus pandemic. The infrastructure package includes $17 billion for upgrading ports — an urgent need as a backlog of ships waiting to dock at major transit hubs has fueled inflation and damaged public perceptions of Biden’s economic stewardship.

This is a developing story and will be updated.