WATCH LIVE: Biden unveils official White House portraits of Barack and Michelle Obama

President Joe Biden and first lady Jill Biden will host former President Barack Obama and former first lady Michelle Obama for the unveiling of their official White House portraits on Wednesday.

The portraits are scheduled to be unveiled at 1:30 p.m. ET. Watch the event in the player above.

White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre spoke about the upcoming event during a briefing on Tuesday.

The portraits of the Obamas were not unveiled at the White House during former President Donald Trump’s term in office.

A reporter asked Jean-Pierre if Biden would hold a ceremony for Trump if the portraits of him and former first lady Melania Trump are ready during Biden’s current term.

Jean-Pierre deferred the question to the White House Historical Association. “They lead the process on official portraits for both presidents and their spouses. So that question goes, lies with them,” she said.