A look at the political landscape two months out from the midterm elections

As lawmakers return from their summer recess, their focus is turning to the midterm elections. Democrats currently hold a slight majority in the House and Republicans are aiming to reclaim control. But a fluid political environment impacted by a confluence of social and political issues has tempered hopes of a red wave. David Wasserman of the Cook Political Report joins Judy Woodruff to discuss.
