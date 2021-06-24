WATCH LIVE: Biden urges Americans to get vaccinated during event in Raleigh, NC

President Joe Biden is expected to urge Americans to get vaccinated during an event in Raleigh, North Carolina on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 5:15 p.m. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

With the July Fourth holiday approaching, the White House acknowledged this week that Biden will fall shy of his 70 percent goal and an associated aim of fully vaccinating 165 million adults in the same time frame. The missed milestones are notable in a White House that from the outset has been organized around a strategy of underpromising and overdelivering for the American public.

White House officials, while acknowledging they are set to fall short, insist they’re unconcerned. “We don’t see it exactly like something went wrong,” press secretary Jen Psaki said earlier this week, stressing that Americans’ lives are still better off than they were when Biden announced the goal.

As of Wednesday, 65.6 percent of Americans age 18 and older had received at least one shot, according to the Centers for Disease Prevention and Control. The figure is expected to be over 67 percent by July 4.