WATCH LIVE: Blinken discusses new International Religious Freedom report

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will give remarks on Monday at the release of the 2023 International Religious Freedom report.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The International Religious Freedom report is conducted annually by the State Department and “describes the status of religious freedom, government policies violating religious belief and practices of groups, religious denominations and individuals, and U.S. policies promoting religious freedom in nearly every country and territory throughout the world,” according to the department’s website.

This is a developing story and will be updated.