WATCH LIVE: Blinken holds joint news briefing with Spanish Foreign Secretary José Manuel Albares Bueno

Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon with Spanish Foreign Secretary José Manuel Albares Bueno after the two participate in a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony on the Global Equality Fund.

The Global Equality Fund “provides emergency assistance” and funds programs that support LGBTQ+ causes around the world, according to the State Department.

Spain is not yet among the 16 countries who are partners with the fund.

