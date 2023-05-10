WATCH LIVE: Blinken holds joint news briefing with Spanish Foreign Secretary José Manuel Albares Bueno

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
News Desk
News Desk
Leave your feedback
Secretary of State Antony Blinken will hold a news briefing Wednesday afternoon with Spanish Foreign Secretary José Manuel Albares Bueno after the two participate in a memorandum of understanding signing ceremony on the Global Equality Fund.
The briefing is scheduled to begin at 4:15 E.T. Watch the event live in the player above.
The Global Equality Fund “provides emergency assistance” and funds programs that support LGBTQ+ causes around the world, according to the State Department.
Spain is not yet among the 16 countries who are partners with the fund.
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Support Provided By:
Learn more