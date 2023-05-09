WATCH LIVE: Blinken holds joint news briefing with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly

Secretary of State Anthony Blinken will hold a joint news briefing with British Foreign Secretary James Cleverly Tuesday following Russian President Vladimir Putin declaring that the West has unleashed “a real war” against Russia.

The event is scheduled to start at 12:15 p.m. ET. Watch the briefing in the player above.

Putin reprised a familiar refrain at scaled-down Victory Day celebrations that may reflect the toll the Ukraine conflict is taking on his forces.

READ MORE: Russia enacts security clampdown ahead of annual World War II commemorations

Putin’s remarks came just hours after Moscow fired its latest barrage of cruise missiles at targets in Ukraine, which Russia invaded more than 14 months ago. Ukrainian authorities said air defenses destroyed 23 of 25 missiles launched.

The Russian leader has repeatedly sought to paint his invasion of Ukraine as necessary to defend against a Western threat. Kyiv and its Western allies say they pose no such threat and that Moscow’s war is meant to deter Western influence in a country that Russia considers part of its sphere of influence.

“Today civilization is once again at a decisive turning point,” Putin said at the annual commemorations celebrating the defeat of Nazi Germany in World War II. “A real war has been unleashed against our motherland.”