Syrians mark 12 years of civil war with no end in sight

Amna Nawaz:

Today marks 12 years since the beginning of the civil war in Syria. What began as civilian protests amid the Arab spring uprisings of 2011 now, by some estimates, has killed at least half-a-million people, displaced millions more and destabilize the region.

Adding calamity on top of disaster, last month's earthquakes laid waste to land already pummeled by the regime of Bashar al-Assad and his Russian patron, Vladimir Putin.

In a moment, I will speak with a long time Syria analyst, but, first, a look at what 12 years of war has wrought.

In Northwest Syria, a generation born into conflict, children who've only known life at these refugee camps in a war that began before they were born, 12 years ago. For families like Um Mohammed's, those years have meant loss after loss.