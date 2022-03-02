By —

WATCH LIVE: Blinken holds news briefing on Russia invasion of Ukraine

Secretary of State Antony Blinken holds a news briefing Thursday on Russia invasion of Ukraine.

The event is scheduled to begin at 2 p.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

