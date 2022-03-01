Russian forces pound Ukraine’s cities as the resistance holds the line in Kyiv

Judy Woodruff:

Russian forces pounded cities in Ukraine today, as the war raged for a sixth day. Kharkiv in the northeast was particularly hard-hit, and the port city of Mariupol in the southeast appeared surrounded.

Nevertheless, a drive by Russian forces toward the capital, Kyiv, seems stalled, according to the Pentagon. And Ukrainian forces continued fierce resistance.

Again tonight, our Nick Schifrin begins our coverage from Lviv.