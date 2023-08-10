WATCH LIVE: Blinken holds news conference with Mexican Foreign Secretary Alicia Bárcena Ibarra

Secretary of State Antony Blinken is expected to hold a news conference with Mexican Foreign Secretary Alicia Bárcena Ibarra on Thursday.

The event is scheduled to start at 4:35 p.m. ET.

Last week, Mexican authorities found two bodies in the Rio Grande including one that was spotted along the floating barrier that Texas Gov. Greg Abbott had installed recently in the river, across from Eagle Pass, Texas.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department reported for the first time Wednesday that a body had been found along the floating barrier. The Coahuila state prosecutor’s office later told local media outlets that the two bodies were recovered and that the process of identification was underway.

The Texas Department of Public Safety said in a statement Thursday that it had received a report Wednesday of “a possible drowning victim floating upstream from the marine barrier and notified (U.S. Customs and Border Protection) and the Mexican Consulate.” The agency said that later Wednesday, a second body was found at the marine barrier.

“Preliminary information suggests this individual drowned upstream from the marine barrier and floated into the buoys,” Steve McCraw, the DPS director said. “There are personnel posted at the marine barrier at all times in case any migrants try to cross.”

Abbott’s office and U.S. Customs and Border Protection officials did not immediately respond to a request for comment.

Mexico’s Foreign Relations Department initially said one body was found along the barrier, then hours later said a second body was found about 3 miles (5 kilometers) upriver, away from the area of the buoys. The cause of death is unknown in both cases.