Why the Biden administration wants to limit U.S. investments in Chinese tech

The new executive actions limit investments in China by private equity and venture capital firms in three high-tech sectors, quantum computing, artificial intelligence, and semiconductors and microelectronics.

It would also require firms to disclose investments in other Chinese industries not restricted under the president's order.

Here to discuss is Chris Johnson. He had a 20-year career in the U.S. intelligence community, where he focused on China. Now he runs his own consulting firm, China Strategies Group.

Chris, thanks so much for joining us.

What is the significance of this executive order limiting American developments in China? And how will it be implemented?

Christopher Johnson, President and CEO, China Strategies Group: Well, I think its main significance is that it's finally managed to get out the door.

This is something that the administration has been working on for nearly two-and-a-half years now of its tenure, and then, of course, if we count the time of basically the entire Trump administration, where they were also thinking about such an executive order and working on it then. So we're talking about a sum total of six-and-a-half years in the making.

So it's quite significant in that regard. It's important as well, obviously, because it's the next step, really, in the process that we have seen under the Biden administration of trying to control Chinese ability to develop some of these core technologies, most specifically, things that might have military application, semiconductors, in particular.

That's where the executive order is going to be the strictest in terms of actual prohibitions of investments, and then also these new and emerging technologies, of course, of artificial intelligence and quantum computing, as you said.