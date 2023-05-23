WATCH LIVE: Buttigieg previews preparations for Memorial Day travel surge

Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg will hold a news conference Tuesday, ahead of Memorial Day weekend, when travel is expected to surpass pre-pandemic numbers.

The event is scheduled to start at 11:15 a.m. ET. Watch the news conference in the player above.

More than 40 million Americans are expected to travel over the weekend that many deem the unofficial start of summer, according to a AAA projection.

“This is expected to be the third busiest Memorial Day weekend since 2000, when AAA started tracking holiday travel,” said Paula Twidale, senior vice president of AAA Travel. “More Americans are planning trips and booking them earlier, despite inflation. This summer travel season could be one for the record books, especially at airports.”

