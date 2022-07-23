Pete Buttigieg discusses travel woes, supply chains, infrastructure and LGBTQ rights

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg is being asked to help solve several major challenges, from a supply chain crisis to a summer of flight delays and cancellations. The former presidential candidate and mayor of South Bend, Indiana, also has the task of overseeing one of the most significant investments in America's infrastructure in more than 50 years. He joins Geoff Bennett to discuss.
Geoff Bennett is the chief Washington correspondent for PBS NewsHour and anchor of PBS News Weekend.
Lorna Baldwin is an Emmy and Peabody award winning producer at the PBS NewsHour. In her two decades at the NewsHour, Baldwin has crisscrossed the US reporting on issues ranging from the water crisis in Flint, Michigan to tsunami preparedness in the Pacific Northwest to the politics of poverty on the campaign trail in North Carolina. Farther afield, Baldwin reported on the problem of sea turtle nest poaching in Costa Rica, the distinctive architecture of Rotterdam, the Netherlands and world renowned landscape artist, Piet Oudolf.
Senior Editorial Producer
Winston Wilde is a coordinating producer at PBS News Weekend.
