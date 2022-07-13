WATCH: Capitol statue of civil rights activist Mary McLeod Bethune, unveiled

A statue commissioned by the state of Florida honoring Mary McLeod Bethune has been unveiled in the U.S. Capitol.

She’s the first African American to represent a state in Statuary Hall.

“She was the Oprah of her time. She was the Booker T. Washington of her time. She was the Martin Luther King of her time,” said historian Ashley Robertson Preston at Howard University, who wrote her biography and curated her papers.

The founder of Bethune-Cookman University was one of America’s most important educators, civil and women’s rights leaders and government officials of the 20th century. Bethune was the first person born free in her family, as well as the first person to receive a formal education, according to the National Park Service, which maintains the Mary McLeod Bethune Council House. She was born in 1875 in South Carolina and moved with her husband and son to Florida, where she established schools for Black children.

She was involved in the founding of the United Nations, led the NAACP and pushed presidents to desegregate the U.S. military.

Wednesday’s installation is the result of a campaign to remove a statue honoring the last Confederate general to surrender after the Civil War.

She joins the inventor of air conditioning as Florida’s second honoree.