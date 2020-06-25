What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: CBP chief Mark Morgan testifies on immigration enforcement challenges

Politics

The Senate Committee on Homeland Security and Government Affairs will hold a hearing June 25 on the challenges facing the Customs and Border Protection agency.

The hearing is expected to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

CBP Chief Operating Officer and Commissioner Mark Morgan will testify before the committee.

Morgan recently joined President Donald Trump in Yuma, Arizona, to mark the 200th mile of a border wall to control immigration along the U.S.-Mexico border, which was a central promise of his 2016 campaign.

