WATCH LIVE: Collins, Fauci testify on 2022 NIH budget request

U.S. health officials including Dr. Francis Collins, director of the National Institutes of Health, and Dr. Anthony Fauci, director of the National Institute of Allergy and Infectious Diseases, will testify before the House Appropriations Committee Tuesday on the fiscal year 2022 budget request for the NIH.

In his joint address before Congress on April 28, President Joe Biden said the NIH should have an advanced research projects agency that would focus on developing ways to prevent, detect and treat diseases like Alzheimer’s, diabetes and cancer.

Biden emphasized cancer research, saying he could think of nothing that would be more bipartisan. “Let’s end cancer as we know it, it’s within our power,” he said. “It’s within our power to do it.”

Biden’s FY 2022 budget request proposes $51 billion for the NIH, including $6.5 billion to establish an Advanced Research Projects Agency for Health, as discussed in his joint address.

