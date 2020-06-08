WATCH LIVE: Congressional Democrats introduce bill to limit police immunity and excessive force

WASHINGTON (AP) — Congressional Democrats are coming out with legislation to overhaul police accountability. Their package expected Monday is in response to mass protests nationwide over the death of George Floyd and other black Americans during interactions with law enforcement.

Watch lawmakers introduce the legislation in the video player above.

The Justice in Policing Act would overhaul legal protections for police, create a national database of excessive-force episodes and set new standards for police training. The Associated Press obtained a draft outline of the package.

The draft document says the proposed legislation would revise the federal criminal police misconduct statute to make it easier to prosecute officers who are involved in misconduct “knowingly or with reckless disregard.”