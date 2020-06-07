San Francisco may stop hiring cops with records of misconduct

Hari Sreeivasan:

The demand to reform police departments, from partially defunding them to setting new standards for hiring and disciplining officers, is causing local governments to consider new regulations and laws.

In San Francisco, the board of supervisors is considering a resolution introduced last week that would urge the civil service commission there to prohibit hiring officers with a history of serious misconduct.

I spoke with San Francisco supervisor Shamann Walton on Friday about the proposal.

Shamann Walton, what provoked this new measure?