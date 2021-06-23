WATCH LIVE: Defense Secretary Austin, Gen. Mark Milley, testify on 2022 budget request

Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin and Gen. Mark Milley, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, will testify Wednesday about the fiscal year 2022 Defense budget request.

Watch the hearing live at 10 a.m. ET in the video player above.

The Pentagon on May 28 submitted a $715 billion request for the Department of Defense, representing a 1.6 percent increase from the previous year. The budget includes additional investments for the Navy and Air Force to address strategic competition with China, as well as for the Army to account for the planned U.S. withdrawal from Afghanistan in September.

