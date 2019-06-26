WATCH LIVE: Democratic presidential candidates face off in first 2020 debate

Video courtesy of NBC News

Ten presidential candidates, led by Sen. Elizabeth Warren, will converge on the debate stage on Wednesday on the first night of Democratic debates to offer their pitches to voters and attempt a breakout moment for their campaigns.

NBC News is hosting the first round of 2020 Democratic presidential debates starting at 9 p.m. ET.

The lineup for the first two-hour session on Wednesday features Elizabeth Warren, Cory Booker, Beto O’Rourke, Amy Klobuchar, Julián Castro, Bill de Blasio, John Delaney, Tulsi Gabbard, Tim Ryan and Jay Inslee.

For many of the White House hopefuls, it will be the highest-profile opportunity yet to offer their vision for the country and, if for just two hours, chip into a political news cycle often dominated by President Donald Trump.

Given the massive field, the debate will be split over two nights.

The lineup for Thursday night features Bernie Sanders, Kamala Harris, Joe Biden, Pete Buttigieg, Michael Bennet, Marianne Williamson, Eric Swalwell, Kirsten Gillibrand, Andrew Yang and John Hickenlooper.