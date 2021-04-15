WATCH LIVE: Democrats expected to introduce legislation to expand Supreme Court

Congressional Democrats are expected to present legislation Thursday to expand the size of the Supreme Court.

The bill, which was reported on Wednesday evening by The Intercept, would add four seats to the high court, bringing the total number of members from nine to 13.

In the House, the proposal is being led by Reps. Jerry Nadler, D-N.Y., Hank Johnson, D-Ga., and Mondaire Jones, D-N.Y. Sen. Ed Markey, D-Mass., is supporting the bill on the Senate side.

The court currently leans overwhelmingly conservative, with six Republican-appointed justices. Following Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s death last fall and the subsequent appointment of former President Donald Trump’s pick, Amy Coney Barret, three Democrat-appointed justices remain on the court.

President Joe Biden last Friday ordered a study of adding seats to the Supreme Court, creating a bipartisan commission that will spend the next six months examining the politically incendiary issues of expanding the court and instituting term limits for its justices.

In launching the review, Biden fulfilled a campaign promise made amid pressure from activists and Democrats to realign the Supreme Court after its composition tilted sharply to the right during President Donald Trump’s term.

