WATCH LIVE: Ruth Bader Ginsburg’s legacy and the court’s future, a PBS NewsHour Special

Supreme Court Justice Ruth Bader Ginsburg, a champion of women’s rights and the court’s second female justice, died Sept. 18 at her home in Washington.

“RBG: Her Legacy & The Court’s Future” will air at 8 p.m. ET tonight. Watch it live in the video player above.

Ginsburg, whose work on sex discrimination cases early in her career helped progress gender equality in the U.S., was seen as a bastion for liberal values on the high court. During her nearly three decades on the bench, she authored a number of memorable opinions on issues such as voting rights and abortion, and became an unlikely pop culture icon later in life.

Her passing just six weeks before election day set off a partisan debate over who will fill the seat now vacated by the court’s senior liberal justice. While most Republican senators have said they will vote for the Supreme Court nominee named by President Donald Trump before the election, Democrats argue that Ginsburg’s dying wish — that her seat not be filled until after the election — should be honored.

Tonight, Sept. 24, the PBS NewsHour will air a special looking at Ginsburg’s life and legacy, as well as the upcoming political battle over how and when to replace her seat.

READ MORE: WATCH: Ginsburg’s legacy and what’s ahead for the Supreme Court