WATCH LIVE: DHS head Mayorkas testifies before House Judiciary Committee on border security

Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will appear before the House Judiciary Committee on Wednesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

According to the committee, the hearing will cover “the agency’s operational failures, the unprecedented border crisis, and the abandonment of immigration enforcement under Secretary Mayorkas.”

This is a developing story and will be updated.

