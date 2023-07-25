Texas refuses to remove floating barriers meant to deter Rio Grande crossings

William Brangham
William Brangham

Several legal fights are brewing over migration across the U.S.-Mexico border. A federal judge blocked the Biden administration’s attempt to limit asylum seekers after several immigrant-rights groups argued the policy was unfair, and the Department of Justice sued Texas for putting floating barriers on the Rio Grande to deter people from crossing. William Brangham discusses more with Uriel Garcia.

William Brangham
William Brangham

William Brangham is a correspondent and producer for PBS NewsHour in Washington, D.C. He joined the flagship PBS program in 2015, after spending two years with PBS NewsHour Weekend in New York City.

