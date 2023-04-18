WATCH LIVE: DHS Secretary Mayorkas testifies on Homeland Security budget in Senate hearing

The Department of Homeland Security Secretary Alejandro Mayorkas will testify on the Homeland Security budget in a Senate hearing Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

In January, Mayorkas outlined how President Joe Biden’s new border security plan will work. The administration planned to immediately begin turning away Cubans, Haitians and Nicaraguans who cross the U.S.-Mexico border illegally, aiming to set up a more orderly asylum process.

WATCH: DHS Secretary Mayorkas outlines Biden’s new restrictive immigration plan

“The border is not open,” Mayorkas said. “We will continue to fully enforce our immigration laws in a safe, orderly and humane manner.”