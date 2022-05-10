By —

News Desk

WATCH LIVE: Director of National Intelligence Haines testifies on global threats in Senate hearing

Politics

Director of National Intelligence Avril Haines testifies on global threats before a Senate Armed Services committee hearing on Tuesday.

The event is scheduled to begin at 9:30 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.

This is a developing story and will be updated.

