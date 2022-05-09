On Victory Day, Putin paints Russia’s brutal invasion of Ukraine as a response to the West

Osnat Lubrani, U.N. Resident Humanitarian Coordinator, Ukraine:

People that have undergone trauma, living in conditions that's difficult to imagine in a bunker. They haven't seen the sky. They haven't — they had limited food and incessant shelling all the time.

So, bringing them out, the process of moving them was also not easy. There is presently, by the entities that are in control of these areas, a requirement to go through a screening process. We were present with them throughout that process, which was very lengthy and intensive. And, for people, particularly the ones from Azovstal, who have just come in, putting pressure on people that already have gone through a difficult time, and very scary, I think, for all of them.

I think that's where our presence with those vulnerable people that had just come out of a difficult situation was very important. And it was protection by presence, being there.