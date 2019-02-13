What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH: Election security experts testify before House committee

Politics

Several election security experts testified before the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday as the 2020 presidential field continues to widen.

The hearing is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET today. Watch it in the player above.

“Election security should not be a partisan issue, but Congress has done far too little to prevent foreign election meddling after Russia interfered in the 2016 election,” committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement announcing the hearing, saying that the time to act is now. “The 2020 election season has already begun. The American public deserve to be fully confident in the security and integrity of our elections.”

Witnesses included Christopher Krebs, a top cybersecurity official at the Department of Honeland Security, and Thomas Hicks, chairman of the Election Assistance Commission.

The PBS NewsHour will update this story as it develops.

Joshua Barajas is the deputy online editor for the NewsHour. He can be reached at jbarajas@newshour.org.

@Josh_Barrage

