WATCH: Election security experts testify before House committee

Several election security experts testified before the House Homeland Security Committee on Wednesday as the 2020 presidential field continues to widen.

“Election security should not be a partisan issue, but Congress has done far too little to prevent foreign election meddling after Russia interfered in the 2016 election,” committee Chairman Rep. Bennie Thompson, D-Miss., said in a statement announcing the hearing, saying that the time to act is now. “The 2020 election season has already begun. The American public deserve to be fully confident in the security and integrity of our elections.”

Witnesses included Christopher Krebs, a top cybersecurity official at the Department of Honeland Security, and Thomas Hicks, chairman of the Election Assistance Commission.

