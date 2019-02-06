These domestic priorities top the Democrats’ legislative agenda

Judy Woodruff:

So, last night was the first time the president addressed a Democratically controlled U.S. House of Representatives. The reality of this new era of divided government was visible in how Speaker Nancy Pelosi, along with a diverse group of freshman members, reacted.

Diversity was also on display in the Democratic Party's official response. Stacey Abrams became the first African-American woman to deliver a formal response to the president.

Our Lisa Desjardins has been looking at the Democratic agenda. And she's here now to talk about all that.

So, broadly speaking, Lisa, you have been looking at what the Democrats want to focus on. Explain what that is.