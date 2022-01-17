WATCH: Family of Martin Luther King Jr. hold news briefing after march for voting rights

The family of Martin Luther King Jr. led a “Peace March” Monday morning across Washington, D.C.’s new Frederick Douglass bridge, calling for the passage of voting rights reform legislation, now stalled in the United States Senate.

King’s eldest son, Martin Luther King III, and his wife, Arndrea Waters King were joined by other civil rights leaders and marchers to urge the Senate to act on voting rights.

“You were successful with infrastructure, which is a great thing,” King said. “But we need you to use that same energy to ensure that all Americans have the unencumbered right to vote.”

Last week, just two days after President Joe Biden’s speech in Atlanta invoking the darkest days of segregation to urge passage of the measures, Biden saw his voting rights legislation run aground when Democratic Sen. Krysten Sinema of Arizona announced her opposition to changing Senate rules to allow the bill to pass by a simple majority.

Saturday would have been the 93rd birthday of the Rev. Martin Luther King Jr., who was just 39 when he was assassinated in 1968 while helping sanitation workers strike for better pay and workplace safety in Memphis, Tennessee.

King, who delivered his historic “I Have a Dream” speech while leading the 1963 March on Washington and was awarded the Nobel Peace Prize in 1964, considered racial equality inseparable from alleviating poverty and stopping war. His insistence on nonviolent protest continues to influence activists pushing for civil rights and social change.