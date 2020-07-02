WATCH LIVE: Federal officials testify on how the U.S. is dealing with coronavirus supply shortages

The House Select Subcommittee on the Coronavirus Crisis will hold a hearing July 2 on the shortage of personal protective equipment and other medical supplies during the coronavirus pandemic, as well as the Trump administration’s efforts to address these shortages.

The hearing is expected to begin at 9 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the video player above.

Department of Defense Assistant Secretary of Defense for Acquisition Kevin Fahey will testify alongside Assistant Secretary for Health Brett Giroir and Vice Director of Logistics for the Joint Chiefs of Staff Admiral John Polowczyk.

The hearing will examine the Trump administration’s efforts to procure needed personal protective equipment, testing media, and other medical supplies in response to the coronavirus pandemic. The hearing will also address the federal government’s plans to coordinate the distribution of supplies to states and local communities and to replenish the Strategic National Stockpile to meet current and future demand.