WATCH LIVE: First lady Jill Biden hosts discussion on anniversary of overturning Roe v. Wade

First Lady Jill Biden is expected to host a discussion around abortion rights on Tuesday as the first anniversary of the overturning of Roe v. Wade approaches.

Since the Supreme Court decision on June 24, 2022, several Republican-controlled states have passed tough restrictions on abortions while Democrat-controlled states similarly rolled out protections.

A poll from last year found a growing percentage of Americans calling out abortion or women’s rights as priorities for the government in the wake of the Supreme Court’s decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, especially among Democrats and those who support abortion access.

With the 2024 presidential election fast approaching, President Joe Biden and Democrats will seek to capitalize on that shift.

Twenty-two percent of U.S. adults name abortion or women’s rights in an open-ended question as one of up to five problems they want the government to work on, according to last year’s poll from The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research. That’s more than doubled since last December, when an AP-NORC poll found a notable uptick in mentions of abortion from years before, likely in anticipation of the Dobbs ruling on abortion.