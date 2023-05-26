Indiana doctor reprimanded for speaking about abortion provided to 10-year-old rape victim

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
newsletter for analysis you won’t find anywhere else.
Thank you. Please check your inbox to confirm.
Ali Rogin
Ali Rogin
Tess Conciatori
Tess Conciatori
Leave your feedback
Indiana's state medical board fined a doctor who made national headlines last year after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. The girl traveled across state lines for the procedure as a result of Ohio’s restrictive abortion laws. Ali Rogin discussed the decision with Brandon Smith of Indiana Public Broadcasting.
Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.
Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.
Support Provided By:
Learn more