Indiana doctor reprimanded for speaking about abortion provided to 10-year-old rape victim

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Audio

Indiana's state medical board fined a doctor who made national headlines last year after she provided an abortion to a 10-year-old rape victim from Ohio. The girl traveled across state lines for the procedure as a result of Ohio’s restrictive abortion laws. Ali Rogin discussed the decision with Brandon Smith of Indiana Public Broadcasting.

Listen to this Segment

Ali Rogin
By —

Ali Rogin

Ali Rogin is a correspondent for PBS News Weekend and a foreign affairs producer at the PBS NewsHour.

Tess Conciatori
By —

Tess Conciatori

Tess Conciatori is a politics production assistant at PBS NewsHour.

@tkconch

Support Provided By: Learn more

More Ways to Watch