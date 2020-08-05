WATCH LIVE: Former Deputy AG Sally Yates to testify in GOP probe into Russia investigation

Former Deputy Attorney General Sally Yates will testify Wednesday morning in a Senate Judiciary Committee probe into the Russia investigation. Committee chairman Lindsey Graham confirmed the Obama-era official’s attendance on Monday.

The testimony is scheduled to start at 10 a.m. EST.

The probe is delving into the origins of the “Crossfire Hurricane” FBI investigation into Russian election interference and the Trump campaign as well as special counsel Robert Mueller’s investigation.

So far, only former Deputy Attorney General Rod Rosenstein has testified before the committee, but the probe is expected to include former Trump advisor Carter Page and former national security advisor Michael Flynn.

Yates was fired in 2017 after she declined to defend President Donald Trump’s travel ban on majority-Muslim countries.