WATCH: Sen. Lindsey Graham condemns Trump impeachment inquiry with resolution

WASHINGTON (AP) — GOP Sen. Lindsey Graham, a top ally of President Donald Trump, is introducing a resolution condemning the Democratic-controlled House for pursuing a “closed door, illegitimate impeachment inquiry.”

Graham announced the move Thursday and says the Senate’s top Republican, Mitch McConnell, is a co-sponsor. Graham plans a Thursday afternoon news conference.

The nonbinding resolution gives Senate Republicans a chance to show support for Trump at a moment when Trump is urging his GOP allies to get tougher and fight harder for him as the House impeachment probe gathers momentum.

Many Senate Republicans are taking a wait-and-see approach amid the House impeachment inquiry. Rather than commenting on the substance of the probe, they are united in complaining that the House is taking depositions from witnesses behind closed doors.

