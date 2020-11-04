What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

WATCH LIVE: Former Vice President Biden speaks as presidential vote count continues

Politics

Democrat Joe Biden is expected to speak as the presidential vote count continues with no clear winner.

The event is scheduled to start at 2 P.M. ET. Watch Biden’s remarks in the player above.

Biden’s campaign says it will fight any efforts by President Donald Trump’s campaign to go to the U.S. Supreme Court to prevent ballots from being tabulated.

In a statement sent before 4 a.m. Wednesday, Biden campaign manager Jen O’Malley Dillon called Trump’s statement that he will “be going to the U.S. Supreme Court” and that he wants “all voting to stop” “outrageous, unprecedented and incorrect.”

O’Malley Dillon says the Biden campaign has “legal teams standing by ready to deploy to resist that effort.” And she says, “They will prevail.”

The Associated Press has not declared a winner in the presidential race. There are still hundreds of thousands of votes left to be counted, and the outcome hinges on a handful of uncalled battleground states.

