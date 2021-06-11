What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

Laura Santhanam
WATCH LIVE: Garland reflects on voting rights policy

Politics

Attorney General Merrick Garland is slated to talk about voting rights policy Friday.

Watch Garland’s remarks stream live in the video player above at 2 p.m. ET.

This story will be updated as news develops.

Laura Santhanam
Laura Santhanam is the Data Producer for the PBS NewsHour. Follow @LauraSanthanam

@LauraSanthanam

