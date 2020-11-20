Double your gift now with our Year-End Match

WATCH LIVE: Georgia Gov. Kemp holds briefing on election results

Politics

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official on Friday certified election results showing Joe Biden won the presidential election after a hand tally stemming from a mandatory audit affirmed the Democrat’s lead over Republican President Donald Trump.

Watch the governor discuss those results in the player above. He is expected to speak at 5 P.M. ET.

READ MORE: Georgia Secretary of State certifies election for Joe Biden

PBS NewsHour will update this story.

