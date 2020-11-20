WATCH LIVE: Georgia Gov. Kemp holds briefing on election results

ATLANTA (AP) — Georgia’s top elections official on Friday certified election results showing Joe Biden won the presidential election after a hand tally stemming from a mandatory audit affirmed the Democrat’s lead over Republican President Donald Trump.
