What do you think? Leave a respectful comment.

By —

Bill Barrow, Associated Press

WATCH LIVE: Harris attends ‘Sister to Sister’ roundtable on Black women voter engagement

Politics

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is expected to attend a “Sister to Sister” roundtable on voter engagement with Black women.

Watch the event in the player above.

On Thursday, Harris will be holding a speech condemning President Donald Trump, hours before he is set to accept renomination for a second term, for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris will detail a “profound failure of leadership” from Trump and highlight proposals by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to control the virus and confront the economic fallout, Biden’s campaign told The Associated Press.

With Trump planning an evening address from the White House lawn, Harris’ afternoon remarks from Washington will be the Democrats’ main counter to the president on the final day of the Republicans’ convention.

By —

Bill Barrow, Associated Press

Support Provided By: Learn more

Additional Support Provided By:

Trending Now

  1. Read Aug 25 LIVE MAP: Track Hurricane Laura as it moves toward the Gulf Coast

  2. Read Oct 21 FBI warned of white supremacists in law enforcement 10 years ago. Has anything changed?

  3. Read Aug 25 WATCH: Melania Trump’s full speech at the Republican National Convention

  4. Read Aug 26 Officials change COVID testing advice, bewildering experts

  5. Read Aug 26 Melania steps into the spotlight, White House doubles as convention stage on RNC Night 2

The Latest