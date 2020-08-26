WATCH LIVE: Harris attends ‘Sister to Sister’ roundtable on Black women voter engagement

Democratic vice presidential nominee Kamala Harris is expected to attend a “Sister to Sister” roundtable on voter engagement with Black women.

On Thursday, Harris will be holding a speech condemning President Donald Trump, hours before he is set to accept renomination for a second term, for his handling of the coronavirus pandemic.

Harris will detail a “profound failure of leadership” from Trump and highlight proposals by Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden to control the virus and confront the economic fallout, Biden’s campaign told The Associated Press.

With Trump planning an evening address from the White House lawn, Harris’ afternoon remarks from Washington will be the Democrats’ main counter to the president on the final day of the Republicans’ convention.