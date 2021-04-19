WATCH LIVE: Harris delivers remarks on the American Jobs Plan

Vice President Kamala Harris will deliver remarks about the American Jobs Plan on Monday.

Watch in the video player above.

The Biden administration is touting the president’s $2.3 trillion infrastructure plan hoping to summon public support to push past the Republicans lining up against the massive effort.

President Joe Biden has taken heat from Republican lawmakers and business groups for proposing that corporate tax increases should finance the infrastructure package.

He challenged the idea that low tax rates would do more for growth than investing in workers, roads, bridges, clean water, broadband, school buildings, the power grid, electric vehicles and veterans hospitals.

The infrastructure plan that would largely be funded by an increase in the corporate tax rate to 28% and an expanded global minimum tax set at 21%. But Biden said he was willing to accept a rate below 28% so long as the projects are financed.