WATCH: Harris swears in Linda Thomas-Greenfield as U.S. ambassador to the United Nations

Vice President Kamala Harris swore in Linda Thomas-Greenfield as the U.S. ambassador to the United Nations on Wednesday.

Watch in the video player above.

Thomas-Greenfield’s confirmation by the Senate on Tuesday reflected the Biden administration’s determination to reengage with the world body after four years of President Donald Trump’s “America First” posture left the U.S. isolated internationally.

Senators voted 78-20 to confirm Thomas-Greenfield to the post, which will be a Cabinet-level position. Some Republicans said they feared she was soft on China and would not stand up for U.S. principles at the United Nations.

Thomas-Greenfield rejected those concerns in her confirmation hearing. She is the third African American, and the second African American woman, to hold the job.