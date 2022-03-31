WATCH LIVE: Health and Human Services Secretary Becerra testifies on 2023 budget in House hearing

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra testifies Thursday on President Joe Biden’s proposed 2023 budget in hearing of the the House Budget Committee.

The event is scheduled to begin at 10 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

Biden laid out the proposal for the next fiscal year on Monday. He and his Democratic allies touted the budget as focusing on fiscal responsibility, security at home and overseas and investments in social programs to help families afford housing, child care, health care and other costs.

Biden is proposing $2.5 trillion in tax increases over 10 years focused on the highest-income people and corporations. That included $361 billion from a minimum 20% tax on families worth $100 million or more – the top one-hundredth of 1% of earners.

This is a developing story and will be updated.