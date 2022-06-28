WATCH LIVE: Health Sec. Becerra holds news briefing on Supreme Court decision on abortion rights

Health and Human Services Secretary Xavier Becerra holds a news briefing Tuesday on the Supreme Court’s overturning of Roe v. Wade and ending constitutional protections for abortion rights.

The event is scheduled to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch in the player above.

The Supreme Court overturned Roe on June 24, ending nearly 50 years of law that had protected the right to an abortion and paved the way to allow states to make decisions involving abortion. About half the states already have laws banning or limiting access to abortion.

This is a developing story and will be updated.