How Americans are responding to the Supreme Court ruling overturning Roe v. Wade

Lisa Desjardins:

This is something we really wanted to look at, of course, in the poll.

And I want to start, first of all, with an unusual spot, which is the experience Americans have. How familiar are they with abortion in their own lives? We asked Americans, whether they or anyone they know, including themselves, have had an abortion. And here's what they told us. We saw 66 percent of the people who answered our poll either know someone or they themselves have had an abortion.

That is two-thirds of this country that has a personal experience with abortion. So, then that brings you to the next question. By the way, one thing about that, that was the only question in the poll where a majority of Americans answered yes. From every demographic, every way of life. A majority of Americans has all had that experience.

So where are they exactly on the court's decision? When you ask, do you support the court's decision to overturn Roe v. Wade, 56 percent of Americans say no.

Now let's take a deeper dive. When we look at this in terms of age of Americans, we see something interesting here. The youngest Americans, Gen Z and millennials, that overwhelmingly, two-thirds, no, but look at that group and between, Gen X, talking 40-year-olds to 56-year-old. That group is split, with just barely a majority saying no. So that's sort of where the divide is in the country in terms of generations on this question.

And I think you can see that as families are probably having these discussions over the next holiday weekends.