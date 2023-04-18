WATCH LIVE: HHS Inspector General testifies before House committee on unaccompanied migrant children

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Jenna Cohen
The Department of Health and Human Services Inspector General Christi Grimm will testify Tuesday before House committee on unaccompanied migrant children.
The event is scheduled to start at 10:30 a.m. ET. Watch the hearing in the player above.
“The administration’s neglect in properly vetting the sponsors of unaccompanied minors who cross our southern border has led to the tragic exploitation of some of these children,” House Energy and Commerce Committee Chair Cathy McMorris Rodgers (R-WA) said. “Recently, multiple articles and an Inspector General report raised certain instances of negligence that we must address.”
This is a developing story and will be updated.
Jenna Cohen is the Roy W. Howard fellow at PBS NewsHour. Working on the digital team, she specializes in data, design and graphics.
