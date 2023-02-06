Hundreds of migrant children remain separated from families despite push to reunite them

Subscribe to Here’s the Deal, our politics
Geoff Bennett
Saher Khan
It’s been two years since the Biden administration took on the task of reunifying children with their families after they were separated at the southern border under the Trump administration’s zero-tolerance policy. While the Biden administration has succeeded in uniting some 600 children with their parents, about 1000 remain separated. Geoff Bennett spoke with Caitlin Dickerson about the process.
Geoff Bennett serves as co-anchor of PBS NewsHour. He also serves as an NBC News and MSNBC political contributor.
Saher Khan is a reporter-producer for the PBS NewsHour.
