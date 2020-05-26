WATCH LIVE: HHS watchdog testifies on Trump administration’s response to COVID-19

The House Committee on Oversight and Reform will hold a briefing May 26 with Christi Grimm, the principal deputy inspector general for the Department of Health and Human Services, about the Trump administration’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic.

The hearing is expected to begin at 11 a.m. ET. Watch it live in the player above.

Grimm is expected to testify about a report she authored in early April detailing the resource challenges hospitals have faced during the crisis, including shortages of testing supplies, personal protective equipment, and other critical medical supplies. The report warned that “severe shortages of testing supplies and extended waits for test results limited hospitals’ ability to monitor the health of patients and staff” and “hampered hospitals’ efforts to reduce community spread, protect staff, and care for patients.”

About a month after the report was released, President Donald Trump moved to replace Grimm with a new permanent inspector general. The White House nominated Jason Weida, an assistant United States attorney in Boston, to replace Grimm, but he has not yet been confirmed by the Senate.